Sarah Marie Moore Felton
ELIZABETH CITY - Sarah Marie Moore Felton entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 16, 2020.
Celebration of Life Service will take place on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Beach Rivers Chapel. You may watch the service live at www.beachrivers.com. For attendance to the service please call the funeral home. Viewing will take place on Friday from 4:00-6:00 pm at the funeral home.
Mrs. Sarah Moore Felton leaves to cherish her memories: son, Kent O. Felton, Sr. (Deloris); sister, Jean Moore Sims: twelve grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, students and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that you send donation to Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church, 510 Brooks Avenue, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 in memory of Mrs. Sarah Moore Felton.
You may sign online guestbook at www.beachrivers.com.