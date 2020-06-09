Sarah Louvinia Caddy Narron
HERTFORD - Sarah Louvinia Caddy Narron, 78, of 143 River Front Drive, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 in The Edenton House.
Mrs. Narron was born in Perquimans County on September 8, 1941, and was the daughter of the late Uric Calvin and Pearl Jordan Caddy. A homemaker, she was a faithful member of Berea Church of Christ for more than 60 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Wilma Dail, and by her grandson, John Copeland.
Surviving are her husband of 62 years, Leslie Lee Narron; a daughter, Sarah Copeland (Arthur) of Hertford; two sons, Richard Narron of Edenton and Allen Narron of Grifton; a sister, Oneida Cartwright of Hertford; two grandsons, David Copeland (Allison) and Josh Copeland; and two great-grandchildren, Casey and Jacob Copeland.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. in Berea Church of Christ, and will be conducted by Dr. Melvin D. Styons. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Berea Church of Christ, 1664 New Hope Road, Hertford, NC 27944.
