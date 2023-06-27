Sarah Pillow

Sarah Hucks Pillow
MYRTLE BEACH - Sarah Lou Hucks Pillow, 84, formerly of Tyner and Edenton, NC, died on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in Angel Oak Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Myrtle Beach.
Cloudy in the morning with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 87F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: June 27, 2023 @ 12:48 am
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 398 IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT TUESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS ALLIGATOR RIVER PAMLICO SOUND PAMLICO AND PUNGO RIVERS NEUSE AND BAY RIVERS S OF CURRITUCK BEACH LIGHT TO OREGON INLET NC OUT 20 NM S OF OREGON INLET TO CAPE HATTERAS NC OUT 20 NM S OF CAPE HATTERAS TO OCRACOKE INLET NC OUT 20 NM INCLUDING THE MONITOR NATIONAL MARINE SANCTUARY S OF OCRACOKE INLET TO CAPE LOOKOUT NC OUT 20 NM S OF CAPE LOOKOUT TO N OF SURF CITY NC OUT 20 NM ALBEMARLE SOUND CROATAN AND ROANOKE SOUNDS
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy waters. * WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the Alligator River, and Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 398 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 6 AM EDT TUESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA BERTIE CAMDEN CHOWAN CURRITUCK GATES HERTFORD NORTHAMPTON PASQUOTANK PERQUIMANS THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AHOSKIE, BRYANTOWN, CAPE COLONY, CURRITUCK, EAGLETOWN, EDENHOUSE, EDENTON, ELIZABETH CITY, GARYSBURG, GASTON, GATESVILLE, GUM FORKS, HANCOCK, HERTFORD, HORSESHOE, LILLY, MACEDONIA, MAVATON, MERRY HILL, MIDWAY, QUITSNA, RICH SQUARE, SAINT JOHNS, SHARON, VALHALLA, VULTARE, AND WINDSOR.
Sarah Hucks Pillow
MYRTLE BEACH - Sarah Lou Hucks Pillow, 84, formerly of Tyner and Edenton, NC, died on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in Angel Oak Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Myrtle Beach.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.