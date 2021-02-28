Scarlett Lucille Riggs, infant, died Thursday, February 25, 2021 at her South Mills residence surrounded by her family. The beloved daughter of Aaron McKinley Riggs and Candace Bernice Rohde, Scarlett was born November 7, 2020. She was loving and loved and her family will miss her dearly. In addition to her parents, Scarlett is survived by her brothers, Thomas Daniel McCarthy, Gabriel Karl Heinz Norman and Christopher William Rohde; paternal grandmother, June Kathleen Riggs; maternal grandparents, Teresa and David Rohde; paternal great grandparents, June Eason Riggs and Jason McKinley Riggs; maternal great grandparents, Arthur Eldon and Maryann Cook Bottger; maternal great great grandmother, Zana Bernice Price; and a host of loving family members. She was preceded in death by a sister, Sapphire Faith Riggs; and brother, Noah Riley Hardison. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Trinity United Methodist Church officiated by Pastor Marc O’Neal. Burial will be in the South Mills Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Riggs family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
