Scott L. Lamb, formerly of Elizabeth City, NC passed away August 18, 2021 in Plano, TX. Born in Elizabeth City on December 5, 1955, he was the adopted son of the late Casper S. and Lula B Lamb. He is survived by a brother, William “Tommy” Lamb (Wendy) of Elizabeth City, NC; a daughter, Shalyn Cecile Taylor; a special friend, Marcie Ryan; niece Allison Lamb; nephew Malcolm Lamb; several great nieces; and a great nephew. He was predeceased by a niece, Shelley Lamb. No services are planned at this time. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.