Scott Porter
ELIZABETH CITY - On Saturday, July 11, 2020, Scott Porter passed away at age 38.
Scott was born at Norfolk General Hospital on October 9th, 1981. He was known for making people laugh, having a good heart and he didn't know a stranger. For the last 20+ years he has also been known for his legendary dance moves.
Scott was preceded in death by his beloved grandmother and grandfather, Hazel and Marvin Mclane. He is survived by his mother Martha Porter, his sister Samantha Martin(AJ), and his nieces Meerah and Kyra Martin of Elizabeth City, NC.
A viewing and funeral service will be held on Monday, July 20th, 2020 at Mitchell's Funeral Care 609 Hull Drive Elizabeth City, NC 27909 with the viewing from 5-7pm with the service to begin promptly at 7pm.