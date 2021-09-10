Selma Lane Gibson, 85, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 4, 2021with her “youngins” by her side. She was born in Hertford, NC on April 23, 1946, the daughter of the late John Martin and Martha Ann Alexander “Annie” Lane and married Frank B. Gibson on September 25, 1954. He preceded her in death. Selma was a graduate of Perquimans High School and received her B. S. in Education from Old Dominion University, in Norfolk, VA. She began her teaching career at Central Christian Academy and retired from James Hurst Elementary School before retiring to Florida. She is survived by her son, Frank Dean Gibson (Tina) of Midlothian, VA as well as her son Paul Duane Gibson of Port Orange, FL. She is also survived by a brother, Preston Lane (Kay) of Hampton, VA and sister-in-law Clara Lane of Amelia Island, FL as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Thelma Smith (Harry), Alma Hurdle (Robert), Julia Weston (Blake), and infant Ida Mae Lane; brothers Winford “Buck” Lane (Madeline), Calvin Lane, Clyde Lane (Jean), and infant William Lane. Selma adored her family and friends. She will be remembered for her cheerful spirit, her contagious laugh, and her joy in Jesus. She found immense comfort in His love as we do knowing we will see her again someday in heaven. A memorial service will at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Twiford Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, it was Selma’s request that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942. Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Gibson family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
