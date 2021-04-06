Selma W. Hurdle

Selma Winslow Hurdle, 87, of Elizabeth City, NC died peacefully Monday, April 5, 2021 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. She was born in Pasquotank County May 9, 1933 to the late Arnold White Winslow and Annabelle White Winslow, and was the widow of Mather Marvin Hurdle. She was a retired customer service representative from First Union National Bank, a lifelong faithful member of The First Baptist Church, and an avid reader. She is survived by two daughters, Debbie Hurdle Cherry (Donald) of Elizabeth City, NC and Ellen Hurdle West (Manly) of Moyock, NC; two grandchildren, Anna Cherry and Caleb West (Kaylie); and a sister, Anne Winslow Stultz of Chesapeake, VA. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021 at The First Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. F. Joe Griffith. The family will receive friends following the service in the Social Hall of the Church. Burial will be in New Hollywood Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church Legacy Fund, 300 West Main Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Flowers may be ordered for the family through one of our local florists by going directly to https://www.twifordfh.com/send-flowers/. The service will be livestreamed by visiting The First Baptist Church Facebook page. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Hurdle family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.