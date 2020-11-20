Sharon Fairchild

Sharon W. Fairchild
ELIZABETH CITY - Sharon W. Fairchild lost her battle with cancer on November 13, 2020.
Sharon will be remembered fondly as a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She leaves the world with an impactful legacy having served as Information Systems Director at College of the Albemarle; as a past president of the Elizabeth City, NC chapter of Habitat For Humanity."; as an elder at Cann Memorial Presbyterian Church; and as Treasurer for the Presbyterian Women of New Hope Presbytery. She was a kind and giving member of her community and touched many lives through her work and charity efforts.
Sharon is survived by her husband Fred Fairchild of Lakeland, Florida, son Patrick Mudge of Elizabeth City, NC, Jennifer Richards of North Myrtle Beach, SC, Richard Mudge of Wilmington, NC, and stepson Chris Fairchild of Clearwater, FL.
We already miss you, Sharon, and will be happy when we can be reunited once more.