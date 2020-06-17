Sharon L. Godfrey
ELIZABETH CITY - Sharon Lynn Bray Godfrey, age 56, of Ownley Road, Elizabeth City, NC died peacefully on June 11, 2020 at her home. Born on June 15, 1963 in Elizabeth City, NC to the late Billy V. Bray, Sr. and Lena R. White Bray, she was the wife of Mickey Godfrey. Sharon worked as an office assistant for Food Lion for many years. Her greatest joy in life was her five grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Corey Midgett and Eric Midgett; three brothers, Mark W. Bray, Billy V. Bray, Jr. and Winton E. Bray, Sr.; and five grandchildren.
A special thank you to Dr. Denunzio for years of care and comfort.
A memorial service will be held at Corinth Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local hospice.