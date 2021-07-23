Sharon H. Wentz

Sharon Lynn Hyde Wentz, 73, of Elizabeth City, NC died Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at her residence. She was born in Prince George’s County, MD on February 18, 1948, to the late Spencer Clinton Hyde and Constance Middleton Hyde and was the wife of Samuel Richard Wentz, Jr. She was a homemaker. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Scott Samuel Wentz (Tammy) of Camden, NC, and Steven Spencer Wentz, of Weeksville, NC; four grandchildren, Ashley, Ryan and fiancée Blair, Spencer and fiancée Jessica, and Chase; and one great grandson, Noah. A funeral service will be held Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. in Twiford’s Memorial Chapel with the Rev. F. Joe Griffith officiating. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery The family will greet friends in the funeral home lobby immediately following the service and at other times at 577 NC Hwy 343 South, Camden, NC. Memorial donations may be made in Mrs. Wentz’s name to Albemarle Hospice, 1507 N. Road Street #2, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome. Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Wentz family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.