Sharon Harris

Sharon Hardison Harris
ELIZABETH CITY - Sharon Hardison Harris, 83, of 353 Firetower Road, Elizabeth City, NC died at her residence on Monday, July 6, 2020. She was born November 28, 1936 in Pasquotank County to the late Charles Leaman Hardison, II and Cora McKimmey Hardison and was the widow of Robert Edman Harris, Sr.
She is survived by a daughter, Robin H. Weeks (Kevin) of Elizabeth City, NC; and four sons, Dana E. Harris (Cindy) of Kitty Hawk, NC, Steven R. Harris (Melanie) of Winton, NC, Tommy P. Harris (Shelly) of Elizabeth City, NC and Robert E. Harris, Jr. (Karen) of Winfall, NC; nine grandchildren/ and fifteen great grandchildren.
No services are planned. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society Relay for Life, 930-B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27634. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Harris family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.