Sharon Mason

Sharon Cox Mason

ELIZABETH CITY - A celebration of life for Sharon C. Mason will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, 704 Cardwell St, Elizabeth City, NC at 1pm. A viewing will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Stallings Funeral Home, 401 S. Dyer Street, Elizabeth, City, NC from 5pm-7pm.

Sharon Dianna Cox Mason or "Sista" as she was affectionally called was born May 4, 1954, in Elizabeth City, NC to the late Edna Adeline and Johnnie Cox. As the baby of four girls.

She leaves to cherish beautiful memories her devoted husband, Timmy Mason of the home; children, Paulette Whitaker (Elwood) of Rolesville, NC, Katina Martin (Chris) of Newport News, VA, and Stan Drummond Jr (Diamond) of Hampton, VA; step-son, Jaquon Clay (Anica) of Corinth, MS; grandchildren, Aaron Drummond (Shakima), Cory Drummond, Delonte Drummond (Tia-Sha), Amari Whitaker, Jaedon Whitaker, Josh Whitaker, Christina Martin, Ania Clay, and Jace Clay; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Phyllis Ann Malloy, Johnetta Evans, Judy Cox, and Sheila Cox; special lifelong friends, Sharon Spence and Cliff Savage; and a host of cousins who were more like siblings, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, and many other relatives and close friends.

