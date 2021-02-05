Sharon W. Riddick 63 of Elizabeth City, NC departed from this earthly life on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Life Celebration Services will take place on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Faithway Apostolic Church, Elizabeth City, NC. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. A walk-through viewing will take place at the funeral home on Saturday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. We are following all COVID-19 guidelines therefore the service will be limited in attendance and livestreamed for those unable to attend from the funeral home website, www.mitchellcares.com. Sharon's exchange from time to eternity leaves behind everlasting memories for: loving husband Bobby Riddick, Sr., of the home; one son, Andre Whidbee (Mandi) of Waldorf, MD; one grandaughter, Taylor Whidbee of Waldorf, MD; her father, Archie McClease, Sr., (Evelyn) of Virginia Beach, VA; mother-in-law, Elouise Webb of Elizabeth City, NC; one sister, Janice McClease of New York and a brother, Archie McClease, Jr., of New York; and a host of other relatives and friends. Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is providing dignity and care to the Riddick family.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.