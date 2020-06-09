Sherwood Scott
ELIZABETH CITY - William Sherwood Scott, age 82, of West Main Street, Elizabeth City, NC died Friday, June 5, 2020 at his residence. A native of Johnston County, NC, he was born September 14, 1937 to the late Russell Scott and Sadie Wheeler Scott and was the husband of Anna L. Scott of the residence. Sherwood served his country honorably in the U. S. Army and following his service worked at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard where he retired as a supervisor after twenty-nine years. He was an active member of Corinth Baptist Church where he was a member of the Singletary Sunday School Class, and the Senior Adult Choir.
Sherwood is survived by Anna, his wife of sixty-one years; two daughters, Patricia Scott and Sandra Chambers and husband Leon; a son, David Scott and wife Lesley; grandchildren, Angela Clark, Bradley Chambers, Sarah Scott, Shelby Scott, Jared Scott; great-grandchildren, Connor Clark, Grayson Gregory, Joslyn Chambers and Winnie Chambers; and his sister, Wanda Artrip and husband George. He was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Boyette and a brother, Charles Scott.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the Community Hospice staff, especially, Amber, Tyler and Miranda, for the love thay showed Mr. Scott.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Corinth Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Dr. Farren Roper. Burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Corinth Baptist Church, 1035 US 17 South, Elizabeth City, NC 27909, Community Hospice, 1601 North Road Street, Suite B, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 or the charity of one's choice. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Scott family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.