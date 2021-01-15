Sheryl Sawyer Naylor, 63, of Old US 17, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021 in Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Elizabeth City. Mrs. Naylor was born in Pasquotank County on June 6, 1957 and was the daughter of Barbara Ann Moore Sawyer of Hertford and the late Robert Douglas "Bobby D." Sawyer, Sr. Formerly employed with Beach Detail, she was a member of Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a sister, Karen Sawyer, and by a brother, David Sawyer. Surviving along with her mother are her husband of nearly 11 years, James L. "Jimmy" Naylor; a daughter, Tara White (partner, C.J. Harris) of Elizabeth City; a son, Douglas White (partner, Tina) of Clearwater, FL; two sisters, Ronda Forbes (husband, Rusty) of Hertford and Connie White (husband, Roscoe) of Elizabeth City; two brothers, Bobby Sawyer, Jr. (wife, Charlie) of St. Louis, MO and Johnny Sawyer (wife, Tammy) of Elizabeth City; five grandchildren, Brandon (wife, Kim), Aron (wife, Brooke), Kayla, Caleb, and Brittney, three great-grandchildren, Cayson, Allory, and Lindsey; and several beloved nieces and nephews. With the family's concern for the safety of everyone during these times, a private burial will be held on Monday in New Hollywood Cemetery and no formal visitation will be held. The family is planning a joint celebration of life service for both her and her sister Karen who recently passed away, and will be held in Fountain of Life Church at a later time when it is safer for family and friends to come together. The family deeply appreciates the outpouring of love, support and prayers offered on behalf of Sheryl and the rest of the family over these past weeks. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
