Shirley Bell Edwards passed away peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at the age of 85 after recently being diagnosed for the fifth time in her life with cancer. She was a strong woman and a fighter until the end. She was born June 22, 1936, in Cambridge, Ohio to the late Fern Gibson and Vernon Bell. She grew up in Cambridge, Ohio with her two sisters Norma and Joy whom she loved dearly. Shirley had five children, two stepchildren, fifteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews which all filled her heart with love and happiness. She was a loving and devoted wife to her late husband Kelly Edwards, Sr. who adored her. She is survived by her sister, Joy Jones of Frisco NC; two sons Mark Crews (Susan) of Florida, Jeff Crews (Kim) of Ohio and stepson, Kelly Edwards (Demaris) of Pennsylvania; two daughters, Melonie Harrington of North Carolina, Kim Susalla of North Carolina and one stepdaughter, Micki Edwards of Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kelly Edwards Sr.; her son, Guy Crews; her sister, Norma; a granddaughter; and a great-granddaughter. She was a graduate from the College of the Albemarle with a certified nursing assistant degree. She was an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary to the VFW in Jacksonville, NC where she lived for many years. She loved to read books and could ace challenging crossword puzzles daily. She worked hard at many jobs. She was a manager of several 7-11 stores where her customers always appreciated her smile and friendly personality. She was witty and very well liked. She also worked as a contract postal clerk. The job that made her happiest was babysitting her grandchildren. She was a very proud grandmother. She loved camping at the ocean in Hatteras, NC. She spent many summers there with her husband and family vacationing there. She loved to gather with her family and to cook for them, especially during holidays. She loved attending the Edwards family reunions. Words cannot express how much she was loved nor how much she will be missed. Twiford Funeral Home in Manteo, NC will hold a private family viewing Sunday evening and will conduct a graveside service on Monday, August 23, 2021, at 11:00 am at the Moyock Memorial Cemetery on Hwy 158. All are welcome at the graveside service and the family will receive visitors after the service at her daughter’s home at 1332 Coral Drive in Kill Devil Hills. Twiford Funeral Homes, Outer Banks is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
