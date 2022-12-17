...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING
TO 4 AM EST MONDAY...
* WHAT...NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy
waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 4 AM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Shirley Cowell Sawyer, age 93, of Elizabeth City, NC, died on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at SECU Hospice House in Smithfield, NC. Born in Pasquotank County, NC, on May 28, 1929, to the late Edward and Pattie Cartwright Cowell, she was the widow of Linwood Sawyer. Miss Shirley was a faithful member of Ramoth Gilead Baptist Church. She was well known for her chocolate layer cakes and Sunday family lunches. She is survived by four daughters, Patsy Meiggs (Ike) of Pungo, VA, Gladys Brothers of Elizabeth City, NC, Lynn Hodges (Bob) of Mocksville, NC, and Carol Blake (Chris) of Elizabeth City, NC; seven grandchildren, Jimmy Bright (Shannon), Tiffany Bright, Tiffany Sanders, Ashley Hodges (Sonya), Evan Hodges (Amy), Ben Blake (Amber), and Kyle Mobley (Dustin); and ten great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Miss Shirley was predeceased by a son-in-law, Tommy Brothers; and six sisters and three brothers. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Kenneth Littleton officiating. The service will be livestreamed at https://www.twifordfh.com/shirley-c-sawyer/. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the funeral home lobby. Burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Miss Shirley’s name to the Jon Jackson Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Karen Jackson, 691 Firetower Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Sawyer family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
