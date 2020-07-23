Shirley Armstrong Greene
HERTFORD - Shirley Armstrong Greene, 82, of Hertford died July 19,2020 at her residence.
Viewing and visitation will take place on Friday July 24, 2020 between the hours of 6pm and 8pm at Horton Funeral Home and Cremations. Celebration of Life will take place Saturday July 25, 2020 at 11am in the Chapel of Hortons Funeral Home and Cremations with Rev. John R. Shannon officiating.
She leaves to cherish her memories one sister, Daffie Mae Combs (Melvin) of Hertford, NC; great aunt Mary Francis James of Hertford, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews cousins other relatives and friends.
The Compassionate Professionals of Horton's Funeral Homes and Cremations are walking hand in hand with the heartbroken Greene/ Combs and connected families during this time.