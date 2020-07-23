Shirley Armstrong Greene

HERTFORD - Shirley Armstrong Greene, 82, of Hertford died July 19,2020 at her residence.

Viewing and visitation will take place on Friday July 24, 2020 between the hours of 6pm and 8pm at Horton Funeral Home and Cremations. Celebration of Life will take place Saturday July 25, 2020 at 11am in the Chapel of Hortons Funeral Home and Cremations with Rev. John R. Shannon officiating.

She leaves to cherish her memories one sister, Daffie Mae Combs (Melvin) of Hertford, NC; great aunt Mary Francis James of Hertford, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews cousins other relatives and friends.

The Compassionate Professionals of Horton's Funeral Homes and Cremations are walking hand in hand with the heartbroken Greene/ Combs and connected families during this time.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.