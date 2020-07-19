Shirley Grimes

Shirley Pugh Walston Grimes
CHESAPEAKE, VA - Shirley Pugh Walston Grimes, 91, joined her beloved Bill in heaven on April 7, 2020. She joined with loved ones who passed before her - rejoicing and praising God forever! Born in Old Trap, NC, she grew up attending Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church.
She was predeceased by her parents, Martin Luther and Iredell Leary Pugh. Shirley was also predeceased by the love of her life (Bill) William Henry Walston, her brother Dr. Stephen C. Pugh, her sister Faye Pugh Chapman, and her second husband Alvah B. Grimes.
Memories of Shirley's love will be cherished by her daughter-Celia Walston White (E.T.), her son - Jack Lister Walston Sr.(Carole); her grandchildren, Ashley Walston Lawrence (Aaron), Jack Lister Walston Jr. (Kelly), Gregory William White, Jordan Thomas White (Carmen), and Aaron James White. She was blessed with six amazing great - grandchildren, nieces who loved their Aunt Shirley dearly, cousins, and a host of friends in VA and NC that will miss her and her incredible memory. She is also survived by a stepson, David Grimes (Kim) and their daughters.
A retired bookkeeper, Shirley put her skills to use as bookkeeper and later as treasurer at Hickory United Methodist Church for 39 years as she worshipped with her brothers and sisters in Christ, often teaching Sunday School. When Shirley remarried, she became the treasurer of Outer Banks Baptist Church and retained that position for 25 years. Shirley will long be remembered for her hospitality and faithful Christian influence. Her homemade biscuits, fudge, and 4-layer cake with fudge frosting were eagerly anticipated by friends and relatives. She loved her family and her God. Shirley was always counting her blessings even in the midst of adversity. She chatted daily with friends and relatives as she "checked on" them. She completed sudoku and crossword puzzles in ink even at 91. Shirley was a lady, a woman of integrity with compassion for all. We hope your lives are touched by a woman like Shirley.
In lieu of flowers, please continue Shirley's habit of tithing by making a contribution in her memory to either Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 152 Alder Branch Rd., Shiloh, NC 27974 OR Outer Banks Baptist Church, 216 West 1st St., Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted by Rev. John Rowland on July 25 at 11 am at Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church St., Elizabeth City, NC. Due to family health concerns, masks will be required and provided. Burial will be private. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Walston-Grimes family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.