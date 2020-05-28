Shirley Harris

Shirley Hurdle Harris
ELIZABETH CITY - Shirley Hurdle Harris, age 96, of Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City, NC died Monday, May 25, 2020 at her home. A native of Perquimans County, she was born on June 25, 1923 to the late Charlie Hurdle and Mary Scaff Hurdle and was the wife of the late Marion Harris, Sr. She retired as an Assistant Tax Collector in Pasquotank County. She was active in her faith as a member of Corinth Baptist Church and enjoyed time spent with the Faithful Workers Sunday School Class and Keenagers.
She loved the role of a farmer's wife. She loved having a home cooked meal ready at lunch time so the boys could gather together at the table, always blessing the food provided by the Good Father. She drove the pickup truck in the fields helping to move equipment, bringing parts needed for a repair or serving a needed snack with a cold coke or pepsi. She loved this life.
She is survived by three sons, Roy Harris and wife Brenda of Hampton, VA, Marion Harris, Jr. and wife Wilma of Elizabeth City, NC, and Robert Harris and wife Gail of Oakton, VA. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Jeff Harris (Rachel), Jason Harris (Michelle), Ginger Hurdle (Brad), Mark Harris (Kathy Jo), Hillary Harris, and Alicia Harris; seven great grand children Brooke, Hanna, Morgan T., Mickayla, Noah, Sim, Morgan W., and Emily Jo; and her sister in law, Mary Hurdle. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Eugene Hurdle and Jimmy Hurdle.
The family extends grateful appreciation to Dr. Brandon Peters, to the staff at Community Hospice, and particularly to caregivers Cheryl and Melanie Sutton who lovingly cared for her the past four years.
A private family funeral service will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Twiford Memorial Chapel, led by Brad Hurdle. Burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Camp Cale, 377 Camp Cale Rd. Hertford, N.C. 27944 or to the charity of one's choice. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Harris family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.