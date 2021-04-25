Shirley Malinda
BELVIDERE - Shirley Malinda , 83, of 185 Joppa Road, Belvidere, NC died Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Elizabeth City Health & Rehab Center, Elizabeth City, NC. A funeral service will be conducted Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Winslow Grove A.M.E. Zion Church with Rev. Joseph Walton officiating and Rev. Elsie Cole Eulogist. Burial will be in the Walton Family Cemetery, Belvidere, NC. Viewing will be from 1 until time of service at the church. Dennis J. Stallings Memorial Funeral Home, Gatesville, is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Walton was the daughter of the late Elcanor Eason and Malinda Eason Riddick and the wife of the late Charlie Frank Walton.
Survivors include children: Thomas Bruce Hickson, Robert Hickson, Tony Hickson, Shirley Hickson, Charline Walton, Darline Lindsey, Mary Ann Norris, Dorothy Holley, Dollie Manley and Richard Walton, 15 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.