Shirley Morris

Shirley Wilson Morris
ELIZABETH CITY - Shirley Wilson Morris, age 93, of Old US 17, Elizabeth City, NC died Monday, October 5, 2020 at her home. Born in Old Trap, NC on September 16, 1927 to the late Earl Bray Wilson and Etta Sawyer Wilson, she was the widow of Willie Lee Morris. She worked as a salesclerk for Belk for thirty-seven years, was a member of Woodville Baptist Church, the Pocahontas Council, and the Home Demonstration Club.
She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Morris Scaff (Leroy) of Elizabeth City, NC; a brother, Theodore S. Wilson of Elizabeth City, NC; a granddaughter, Lisa Cox (Andrew) of Holly Springs, NC; and a great-granddaughter, Chloe Cox.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Woodville Baptist Church with the Rev. Steve Feehan officiating. Burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Woodville Baptist Church, 151 Woodville Road, Hertford, NC 27944 or Camp Cale, 377 Camp Cale Road, Hertford, NC 27944. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Morris family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.