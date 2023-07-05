Shirley Owens Lynn, age 87 of Spot, NC passed away June 29, 2023 at Currituck Health and Rehab Center, Barco, NC. Shirley was born in the front bedroom of the family farmhouse in Harbinger on July 1, 1935. She met her husband LaRee at church and the two were later married on the front porch of the same house in 1953. She raised four children, was a homemaker and worked many years at Point Harbor Grill. She was well known for her Holiday celebrations, hosting many Christmas Open Houses in her earlier years. Halloween in Currituck would not be complete without a stop at Mrs. Shirley’s for her famous popcorn balls, which she made with love for over fifty years. She would always invite the kids (and grown-ups) in and would ask “who’s your family?” to create that personal connection. She enjoyed seeing them year after year as children and later bringing their own children and grandchildren. She was a mighty woman who continued to “rule the roost” up until the end. She leaves to cherish in her memory two sons, Terry Lynn (Sherry) and Alan Lynn (Connie); one daughter, Cindy Staples (Wilson); grandchildren, Wilson Staples (Julye), Amanda Staples, Steven Lynn, and Joshua Tipton (Ashley); one great-granddaughter, Sarah Sanchez; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-eight years, LaRee Lynn; one son, LaRee Lynn Jr.; her parents, Gladys and Ernest Owens; and siblings, Louis Owens, Rupert Owens, Ernest L Owens, Jr./Doc (Agnes), Leon Owens (Myra), Johnnie Owens (Sybil), Gertrude Owens Sawyer (Melvin), Mildred Owens Wright (Dan) and Reggie Owens (Irene). A graveside service was held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, July 2, 2023 at Powells Point Christian Church in Harbinger, NC conducted by Dr. James Owens and John Eccles. The family received friends and relatives on Friday, June 30, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at her residence, 105 S. Spot Road, Powells Point, NC and also on Sunday, July 2, 2023 in the fellowship hall following the service. Special thanks to the extra care provided by Dr. James Owens, Currituck Health and Rehab and Amedisys Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests you consider a memorial donation to the Lower Currituck Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Station 1, 8336 Caratoke Highway, Powells Point, NC 27966. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Lynn family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
