Shirley Mae Rouse Reid
ELIZABETH CITY - Shirley Mae Rouse Reid of Elizabeth City, NC, departed from this earthly life on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Waterside Health and Rehabilitation Center, Norfolk, VA at the beautiful age of 76.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Corner Stone Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, NC with Rev. Antonio Williams, officiating and Rev. Darren Whitehurst, delivering the eulogy. Interment will follow in the New Oak Grove Cemetery. Viewing and Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Friday from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. The family will receive friends at the home of the deceased, 719 Greenleaf Street, Elizabeth City, NC.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories: loving husband, Vernon Reid, Jr., of the home; one daughter, Lilly Antoinette Reid of Elizabeth City, NC; one granddaughter, Brittney Vernae' Hinton of Richmond, VA; five siblings, Earline Sivels of Brooklyn, NY, James Rouse of Elizabeth City, NC, Curtis Rouse (Jen) of Brooklyn, NY, Phyllis Rouse of Elizabeth City, NC and Rita Renee Rouse-Gibbs (Stanley) of Elizabeth City, NC and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Expressions of Love can be sent to www.mitchellcares.com.
