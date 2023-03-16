...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
HERTFORD - Shirley Ann Ries, age 86 of Hertford, NC, joined the Church Triumphant on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Chowan River Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Edenton, NC. Born in Akron, OH on November 25, 1936, to Mary Carnahan Myers and Russell Walter Myers, she was the wife of Kenneth Lee Ries. She spent 29 years as a Navy wife and was an original member of Chapel on the Sound at Holiday Island where she served as teacher, deacon and director of Christian Education.
She was preceded in death by her son, Mark Andrew Ries. In addition to her husband of 61 years, she is survived by a daughter, MaryLou Heath (Michael) of Lakeland, FL, a son, Matthew Russell Ries (Amanda) of Courtland, VA, ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Chapel on the Sound, 106 Soundview Road, Hertford, with Revs. Kevin Bettinger and Michael Heath officiating.
Flowers are only temporary, but donations to "Tunnel 2 Towers" (www.t2t.org) make a lasting benefit to those who sacrificed for us.
Livestream will be available on Chapel on the Sound FaceBook page.
