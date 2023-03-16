Shirley Ann Ries

HERTFORD - Shirley Ann Ries, age 86 of Hertford, NC, joined the Church Triumphant on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Chowan River Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Edenton, NC. Born in Akron, OH on November 25, 1936, to Mary Carnahan Myers and Russell Walter Myers, she was the wife of Kenneth Lee Ries. She spent 29 years as a Navy wife and was an original member of Chapel on the Sound at Holiday Island where she served as teacher, deacon and director of Christian Education.

