Shirley Sessoms

Shirley Mae Sessoms
CHESAPEAKE - Shirley Mae Sessoms, of Chesapeake, Virginia departed on January 12, 2022, at her home. She was born January 6, 1940, to the late George Rufus Price, Jr. and Mocile Basnight Price in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. She was a graduate of PW Moore High School. Shirley retired from Lindenwood Elementary School as a school nurse in 1999 and worked as a certified nurse's assistant for Lake Taylor City Hospital. Shirley was a faithful Jehovah's Witness of the Grassfield Congregation in the Deep Creek area of Chesapeake, VA. She enjoyed reading, preaching, teaching, promoting Bible education, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her loving husband, Hillard Sessoms, Jr., USCG Ret.; siblings, Ruby Blake (Isaac) of Staten Island, NY and George R. Price, III (Johnny) of Newark, DE; and step-grandson, Rayvon Messer, Jr.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Desmond T. Sessoms (Vermell) of Chesapeake, VA; two daughters, Natalie T. Sessoms Walden (Thomas, Jr.) of Stafford, VA and Sheila P. Sessoms Santiago of Chesapeake, VA; five grandchildren: Corey J. Sessoms (LaShawn) of Hampton, VA, Chante` N. Jones (Steveland), Chanel R. Sessoms, Thomas L. Walden III (Khushboo) of Chesapeake, VA, Niara A. Walden of West Hollywood, CA; one foster granddaughter Michelle A. Custis; three step grandchildren: Tristano Lyons, Akeba Philip-Watkins, and Rayvon Messer; one great grandchild; Tyson B. Jones; two step-great grandchildren Kevin Ledbetter and Anthony Messer; a step- great- great grandson Zolan Cowart; siblings: Dorothy E. Howard (Chris), Phyllis Ellis (Richard) of Iselin, NJ, Barry Price (Valerie) of Winfall, NC and Tensie P. Gordon (Michael) of Elizabeth City, NC; two step sisters; Ethel Bowe Owens(Willie) of Elizabeth City, NC and Deborah Turner (Linwood) of Elizabeth City, NC; her sister-in-law Patricia Kay White (John); four foster children: Michael Custis (Mary Annette) of Chesapeake, VA, Carol Simmons (Nick) of South Mills, Stephanie Jones-Grant of Chesapeake, VA, and Larry Wilson of Norfolk, VA. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and very good friends.
Due to the upsurge of COVID19, the family of Shirley Sessoms has opted for a virtual service. The virtual Memorial Service will be conducted by the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Grassfield Congregation on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 2PM. The Zoom link will be available on Friday. Please contact family for the link.