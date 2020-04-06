Sidney Edward Stallings
BELVIDERE - Sidney Edward Stallings, 95, of 1800 Sandy Cross Road, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Vidant Chowan Hospital, Edenton.
Mr. Stallings was born in Perquimans County on October 21, 1924, and was the son of the late Edward Thomas and Sallie King Stallings. A retired poultry farmer, he was a member of Christ's Sanctified Holy Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Douglas Stallings, an infant granddaughter, and by two sisters, Cornie Pell and Sue Stallings.
Surviving are his wife of 74 years, Gladys Chappell Stallings; a daughter, Dianne Riddick of Suffolk, VA; a daughter-in-law, Dianne White Stallings of Hertford; his granddaughter, Jovan Stallings Ward and husband, Quincy; and two great-grandsons, Wesley Douglas and Matthew Edward Ward.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. in the Chappell Family Cemetery and will be conducted by Pastor Kenneth Collier. The family recognizes the restrictions associated with the Coronavirus Pandemic and understands family and friends using their care and judgment concerning attendance.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 10 Glenlake Pkwy NE South Tower, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30328.
Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com