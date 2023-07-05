Stacey Marie Pinner, beloved wife, daughter, sister, and friend, passed away on July 1, 2023, at the age of 45. Born on May 18, 1978, in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, Stacey brought light and joy to the lives she touched during her time on Earth. Stacey’s professional journey led her to Towne Bank in Camden, North Carolina. Her dedication and commitment were evident in all her endeavors, earning her respect and admiration from colleagues and friends alike. Stacey was a member of Better Life Church. In addition to her loving husband, Michael Pinner, left to cherish her memory are her parents, Charles Ray Lucas and Patricia Gay Blackburn, sister, Kimberly Dawn Lucas of Florida, and her brother, Daniel Ray Lucas of Morehead Kentucky, sister-in-law, Tiffany Tadlock (fiancé, Dan Gray). Additionally, Stacey leaves behind nieces and nephews: Caleb Daniel Lucas, Logan Preston Lucas, Jake Coleman Lucas, Sadie Noelle Lucas, Breanna Nicole Norris, and Brook Elizabeth Gray. As we mourn the loss of Stacey Marie Pinner, let us remember the moments we shared with her and the immeasurable impact she had on our lives. May her spirit find eternal peace, and may her memory forever live on in our hearts. A funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Twiford Memorial Chapel with Pastor Daniel Ray Lucas officiating. Burial will take place at West Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends and relatives immediately following the service at the chapel. Stacey’s service will be live streamed. Visit her obituary page at www.TwifordFH.com to view the live stream. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Better Life Church, 111 BLC Road, Morehead, Kentucky 40351. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the Pinner family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
