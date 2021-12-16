Stacey Mitchell

Stacey Lynn Brooks Mitchell
ELIZABETH CITY - Stacey Lynn Brooks Mitchell, 49 of Elizabeth City, NC transitioned from this earthly life on December 10, 2021 at The Citadel of Elizabeth City.
Life Celebration Service will take place on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Holy Trinity Community Church, Elizabeth City, NC with Pastor Tyrone Smith, Officiating and Bishop David L. White, Jr., Eulogist.
Professional and Dignified Services of Comfort entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.