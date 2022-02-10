ELIZABETH CITY - Celebration of life for Stacie Mann will be at Samuel's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 2 pm. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022 at Stallings Funeral Home from 5 pm - 7 pm.
Stacie was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Mann. She is lovingly remembered by her parents, Dorothy Mann and Erye Cook; her siblings, Stanley, Tammy, Ralph, Barbara, Nichelle, Kayla and Bradley; her aunts and uncles, Martha Butts, Charlean, Lorenzo, Vivian, Cherrie, Mildred, Ann, Julia, Maggie, Alline, Mack, Roland and Leroy; several nieces and nephews including her goddaughter, Tash Nicole, god granddaughter TeeJay Nova, Marcus, Andre, Tabitha, Stephen, Naquan, Jillian, Lakeim, Marissa, Stanley Jr., Chris, Jasmine, Tyler, Taylor, Zack, Jayden, Andre Jr. and Naquan Jr.; her cousins including Marcia, Tracy, Meyoka, Dee Dee, Nailah, Barry, Vicki, Donna, Dana, Antoinette, Tanya, Rodney, Felicia, Farrah, Paul and Brooklyn; her sister-in-laws including Lorraine, Yolanda, Shauna and Hope; her closest friends including Joann Newman and Angie Clinding; as well as a host of other beloved family members and friends.
