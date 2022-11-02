Stephen Henry "Steve" Long, Jr., 88, of 503 Robin Lane, died Monday, October 31, 2022 in the Edenton House. A native of Chowan County, Mr. Long was born in Norfolk, VA on December 5, 1933, and was the son of the late Stephen H., Sr. and Pauline Ambrose Long. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Mary Elizabeth Blanchard, Ramona Mizelle, and Delores Long. Steve was a humble, kind and talented man who devoted his career to the service of his country. After serving in the US Air Force he went to work for the US Coast Guard and became a Naval Reservist. After his retirement from the USCG and USNR he followed his passion for travel and construction. Steve could make wood come to life. He was the friend, neighbor and relative always ready to lend a helping hand. He was a member and deacon of Macedonia Baptist Church. Surviving is his wife of 33 years, Joan Day Long; two sons, Michael Long (wife, Geneva) of Wilmington and Gary Long (wife, Shirley) of Brevard; a step-son, Greg White of Nags Head; a sister, Ann Matuszewski of Gloucester, VA; six grandchildren: and three great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 4:00 p.m. in Macedonia Baptist Church and will be conducted by the Rev. Chris Gravning. Burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may visit with the family in the church social hall immediately following the services on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to any chapter of the American Cancer Society. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.