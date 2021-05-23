Stephen K. Waters

Stephen Kent Waters, age 76, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 17, 2021. Born in Charlotte, NC, to Frances Reid and John Nelson Waters, Steve was raised in Binghamton NY. Later, he and his mother, Fran lived at the home of his grandfather, Rhys Harrower North in Portsmouth VA. Steve attended Churchland High School, Frederick Military Academy, and Old Dominion University. At ODU, he met his future wife, Carol Scarlott. Together, they raised a family in Colonial Place in Norfolk VA. Steve enjoyed a successful sales career with both Sears and Roebuck and Southern Tile Distributors. His friendly nature, integrity, and sense of humor made him well liked, and contributed to his success in life. You could find him anywhere by his laugh. His enthusiasm and kindness will be missed. Steve enjoyed sailing on the Chesapeake Bay, summering in Maine with family, and serving his community as an active member in the Rotary Club of Virginia Beach. He was also a skilled jewelry maker and woodworker. But his greatest joy came from being a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Steve is survived by his wife, Carol; son, John (Anita) of Elizabeth City; daughter, Stephanie Herron (Dwight) of Virginia Beach; and grandchildren, Emily, Jacob, Liz, and Sadie. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Steve’s many wonderful caregivers, including Deloris, Melanie, Contrina, Celeste and Yulanda, among others. Their skilled care helped Steve and his family navigate the 4 year period of his dementia at home, allowing him the best possible quality of life. A memorial service will be held for Steve's family and dear friends later this summer in Maine. In lieu of flowers, any donations may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association, 5171 Glenwood Avenue, Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27912. Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Waters family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
