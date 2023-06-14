Steve Hansford

Stephen Vincent Hansford, MSGT (Ret) known to family and friends as Steve, passed away on June 8th, 2023 at the age of 76. He was born on February 9th, 1947 in South Charleston, West Virginia to loving parents Vincent and Lucille Pennington Hansford. Steve was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 48 years, Reginia "Jeannie" Hansford, parents, and son, Stephen Aaron Hansford. Steve proudly served in the US Air Force as an aircraft mechanic. His military career spanned 22 years in four countries. Following his retirement, the family moved to Elizabeth City where Steve worked as a US Coast Guard Civil Servant for 20 years. Steve was an avid treasure hunter and was often found in open fields with a metal detector. He also enjoyed long drives in the mountains, a good cup of coffee, listening to classical music, telling dad jokes and talking about his love of trains and old cars. He was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ where he filled various roles as a ministry leader and deacon. The previous 30 plus years he was a member of Bayside Church of Christ. A loyal and loving father, he was very proud of his daughters and granddaughter. He was looking forward to the birth of his grandson, who is due in September. Left to honor and cherish his memory are his two daughters, Heather Weaver (Joshua) and Leigh Hansford; granddaughter, Eloise Weaver; sisters, Mary Anne Wilder and Cathy Williams; and brother, Phil Hansford. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Twiford Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends the hour prior to the service and welcome friends and family to share stories and memories of Steve during the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of Steve’s favorite charities: Gary Sinise Foundation, St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital, or Food Bank of the Albemarle. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the Hansford Family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.