Steven Michael Romaine, Sr
PORTSMOUTH - Steven Michael Romaine, Sr., 60, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. He was born on June 14, 1960 in Elizabeth City, North Carolina to the late, Ralph R. Romaine, Sr. and Shirley Harris Romaine. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Larry Romaine.
Left to cherish Michael's memory is his longtime girlfriend and the love of his life, Mary Johnson; son, Steven Michael "R.J." Romaine, Jr.; brothers, Ralph "Ricky" Romaine, Jr. and Ronnie Romaine; longtime friends, Doug Henderson and Don Price; and many other family members.
Services will be held at a later date to be determined.
