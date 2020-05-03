Steven Ray Wellbrock
HERTFORD - Steven Ray Wellbrock, age 39, of Felton Lane, Hertford, NC died suddendly on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He was born in Norfolk, VA on December 1, 1980 to the late Vincent Ray Wellbrock and Roberta Lynn Johnson Wilkerson. He was a carpenter.
Steven is survived by three children; Kayla Wellbrock, Steven Wellbrock, Jr. and Jackson Wellbrock; sisters, Christine Petty (Donald) and Heather Campbell; brother, Robert Wellbrock; nieces, Karliegh Smith, Amelia Wellbrock, Mia Wellbrock, Emma Wellbrock and Bethany Petty; and nephews, Robert Wellbrock, Jr., Cameron Wellbrock, Sevin Wellbrock, Noah Petty and Jonah Petty.
