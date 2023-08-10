...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Ella Susan "Sue" Brabble Brown, 71, of 924 Indian Trail Road, passed away on Monday, August 7, 2023 in her home. Sue was born in Chowan County on February 9, 1952 and was the daughter of the late W.L. "Bill" and Nelva Jordan Brabble. Formerly employed as a financial clerk with the Town of Edenton, she later worked with the Chowan County Tax Department. She was baptized and raised in the fellowship of Yeopim Baptist Church. Surviving is her husband of 51 years, Bruce K. Brown, Sr.; her son, Kevin Brown, Jr. (wife, Caroline) of Edenton; three brothers, Wayne Brabble of Greensboro, Ricky Brabble of Edenton, and Greg Brabble of Etowah; and four grandchildren, Wyatt, Brendan, Neal and Charlotte. Funeral services will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and will be conducted by Pastor A.J. Layton. The burial will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home or all other times at Kevin and Caroline's home, 200 Crestwood Lane, Edenton. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
