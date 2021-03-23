Susan Bunch Chappell, 65, of 132 Ainsley Road, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021 in her home where she was being cared for by her family. Mrs. Chappell was born in Chowan County on November 10, 1955, and was the daughter of the late Alva Ray Bunch and Suzanne Speight Bunch. A retired nurse, along with her husband she had also co-owned and operated Larry's Drive-In for many years. A member of Hertford United Methodist Church, she was a former member of the Bertha Lane Circle and had served in the church nursery where she enjoyed caring for the little children. Other community involvement included past membership with both the Perquimans County Rescue Squad and the Hertford Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She was an avid football fan. Surviving are her husband of 46 years, Larry Seymour Chappell; two sons, Stephen Chappell (fiancée, Tiffany) and Brian Chappell (wife, Samantha); four grandchildren, Madison, Lainey, Tanner, and Peyton; her brother, Lonnie Ray Bunch (wife, Monica); special family friend, Todd Tilley (wife, Candy), all of Hertford; her canine companion, Scooter; and many extended family members and dear friends. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. in Hertford United Methodist Church, and will be conducted by her pastor, The Rev. Gene Tyson. A graveside committal service will follow at 4:00 p.m. in Cedarwood Cemetery. With restrictions associated with the Covid-19 Pandemic, no formal visitation is being held, however friends may visit with the family at the residence. Masks are required and social distancing measures should be followed by those attending the service. Memorial contributions may be made either to Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs Street, or Hertford Fire Department, PO Box 32, both in Hertford, NC 27944, or to a charity of one's choice. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.