Susan Elaine Hobbs, 58, of Elizabeth City, NC, passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation (ECHR) where she had been a resident since August 2019. Prior to ECHR, Susan had been a long-term resident of the Benjamin House, also in Elizabeth City. Born on January 5, 1962 in Norfolk, VA, she the daughter of Mary Ellen Kennedy Hobbs and the late Alton Paige Hobbs of Hertford, NC. Susan grew up in the Sunbury community and attended Beulah Baptist Church where she became a member. Most recently she was a member of Burgess Baptist Church where she sang in the choir. She routinely participated in the Special Olympics and had numerous awards in various swimming and bowling categories. For more than a decade, she participated in numerous activities and events orchestrated by the Benjamin House where she once resided. Susan loved to swim and prior to her illness, would often be seen at the YMCA. Susan was dearly loved by her family and the communities in which she lived. Surviving are her mother of 58 years, Mary Ellen Kennedy Hobbs; two brothers, Alton Paige Hobbs, Jr. of Atlanta, GA, and Jonathan Edward Hobbs and wife Mary Stallings Hobbs and their two sons, Kyle Dozier Hobbs and Trent William Hobbs, all of Sunbury. Susan was the oldest of the three children. Due to the current high risk of COVID community spread, a private graveside service will be held for immediate family on Wednesday, December 30 in Hobbsville Baptist Church Cemetery, Hobbsville, NC, and will be officiated by the Reverend Bill Thorn. The family is planning to hold a public memorial service at a time and place to be determined in 2021 once it is safer for everyone to gather. The family cannot begin to express their gratitude and love to the many people and organizations that have helped Susan along her journey. The family wishes to give a special thanks to the Benjamin House, Benjamin House Community Services, Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation and the numerous front-line workers. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Benjamin House, Inc., PO Box 757, Elizabeth City, NC 27907, or online at www.benjaminhouse.org. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
