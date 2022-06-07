Susan F. Robertson

Susan Christine Fisher Robertson, age 56, of Jarvisburg, NC died on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at VCU Medical Center in Richmond, VA. Born in Norfolk, VA on July 3, 1965 to John Marvin Fisher and the late Carolyn Van Browne Fisher, she was married to Mike Robertson for thirty-eight years. In addition to her husband and father she is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Anne Fisher of Dare County; a son, Michael Bryan Robertson of Currituck, NC; and one grandchild, Mason Shogun Fisher. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Jarvisburg Church of Christ, 121 Forbes Road, Jarvisburg, NC 27947. The family will greet friends immediately following the service at the church. Burial will be in the Family Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to The National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 or online at www.kidney.org/donation. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Robertson family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
