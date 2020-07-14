Susie Beasley

Susie Smith Beasley
POPLAR BRANCH - Susie Smith Beasley, 93 of 160 Neals Creek Road, Poplar Branch, NC died Friday, July 10, 2020 at Waterbrooke Assisted Living. She was born October 17, 1926 in Perquimans County to the late Percy Lee Smith and Lillian Thompson Smith and was the widow of Elvin Leon "Barlo" Beasley. She was a graduate of Kitty Hawk High School, a typist and file clerk for the FBI in Washington, DC during WWII, and a school cafeteria manager for Griggs Elementary School. She was a member of Poplar Branch Baptist Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Renee Beasley Brown (Timothy) of Roanoke Rapids; a son, Larry Dale Beasley (Gail) of Poplar Branch, NC; ten grandchildren; and thirteen great grandchildren; and six great great grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by a son, Rodney Leon Beasley; two sisters, Minnie Lee Nixon and Eula Mae Perry; and a brother, Carlton Smith.
A private graveside funeral service will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 in Powells Point Christian Church Cemetery with the Rev. Tom Hall officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Albemarle Home Care and Hospice, 408 Hastings Lane, Elizabeth City, NC 27907 or Poplar Branch Baptist Church, PO Box 237, Grandy, NC 27939. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Beasley family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.