Suzanne Seeley Boseman, age 87, of Camden, NC died on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Waterbrooke Assisted Living. Born in Elizabeth City, NC on July 18, 1935 to the late Harry Lane Seeley and Ruby Russell Seeley, she was the widow of John Wiggins Boseman. A member of the Eastern Star, Gregory Circle at Shiloh Baptist Church, the YMCA, and the Red Hat Society, Suzanne enjoyed Bingo and playing cards. She is survived by daughters, Vickie Bray Harris (Terry), Linda Sawyer, and Beth Tadlock (Milton); a sister, Jane S. Boyce; seven grandchildren, Stephanie Pugh, Tara Harris, Michael Pinner, Robbie Harris, Tiffany Tadlock, Travis Sawyer, and Trent Sawyer; nine great-grandchildren; and special friend and caretaker, LeeAnn Gray. She was predeceased by a brother, Harry Lane Seeley, Jr. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Davin Phillips officiating. The family will greet friends following the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Boseman family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.

