Cloudy early then becoming windy with periods of rain later in the day. High 64F. SE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Windy with a steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 48F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM WEDNESDAY TO
5 AM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 1 PM Wednesday to 5 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Suzanne Seeley Boseman, age 87, of Camden, NC died on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Waterbrooke Assisted Living. Born in Elizabeth City, NC on July 18, 1935 to the late Harry Lane Seeley and Ruby Russell Seeley, she was the widow of John Wiggins Boseman. A member of the Eastern Star, Gregory Circle at Shiloh Baptist Church, the YMCA, and the Red Hat Society, Suzanne enjoyed Bingo and playing cards. She is survived by daughters, Vickie Bray Harris (Terry), Linda Sawyer, and Beth Tadlock (Milton); a sister, Jane S. Boyce; seven grandchildren, Stephanie Pugh, Tara Harris, Michael Pinner, Robbie Harris, Tiffany Tadlock, Travis Sawyer, and Trent Sawyer; nine great-grandchildren; and special friend and caretaker, LeeAnn Gray. She was predeceased by a brother, Harry Lane Seeley, Jr. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Davin Phillips officiating. The family will greet friends following the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Boseman family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.