Sybrinna Josette Williams Hinton
ZEBULON - Mrs. Sybrinna Josette Williams Hinton entered eternal rest on January 6, 2022 in Zebulon, NC. She was the daughter of the late Charlie Wilson Williams, Sr. and the late Rev. Clara Lee Winslow Williams and the wife of Brian A. Hinton of the home.
Celebration of Life Services will be Sunday, January 16, 2022, 1:00 p.m. at St. Stephen MB Church, Elizabeth City, NC with Rev. Dr. Ricky L. Banks, Eulogist. Interment will be in Memory Gardens. A public walk-through viewing will be Saturday, January 15, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are still required for all services.
Along with her husband Brian, Sybrinna leaves to cherish her memories one son, Maurice McCoy, Raleigh, NC; one grandson, Jayden McCoy, Ashburn, Va.; four step-children, DaShawn Hinton, Raleigh, NC, Devon Eason, Shamika Hinton and Kiera Hinton all of Elizabeth City, NC; eleven step-grandchildren; one sister, Diane (Rev. James) Bryant, Center Moriches, NY; two brothers, Charlie (Charlene) Williams, Jr. , Powhatan, Va. and Larry (Vicki) Williams, Covington, Ga.; two aunts, Edith P. Williams, Elizabeth City, NC and Flora Winslow, Newark, NJ; a niece she raised like hew own, Veronica Williams Harney, Elizabeth City, NC and a host of other nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
