Sylvia Branch

Sylvia P. Branch
WILLIAMSTON - Sylvia Pierce Branch, 84 of 2291 Garrett Road, Lot 11, Williamston, NC died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Post Acute Medical Center in Rocky Mount, NC. She was born June 3, 1934 in Pasquotank County to the late Lester Arthur Pierce and Edna Davis Pierce and was the wife of William Judson Branch, Jr. of the home. She was a member of Berea Baptist Church and a Food Stamp Eligibility Clerk for Pasquotank County Social Services.
In addition to her husband she is survived by a daughter, Billie Renee Marshall (John) of Atlanta, GA; a son, Tommy Old (Debra) of Elizabeth City, NC; a step-daughter, Susan Whitfield (Mike) of New Bern, NC; a step-son, Bill Branch (Olivia) of Pactolus, NC; a sister, Norma Garrett of Virginia Beach, VA; nine grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her first husband, the Rev. Billy Old.
A private graveside service will be held in Memory Gardens Cemetery with Minister Ron Stuart officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Berea Baptist Church, 2033 North Road Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909, or the charity of one's choice. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Branch family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.