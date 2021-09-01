Sylvia C. Allcox

Sylvia Cowand Allcox, age 88, of Elizabeth City, NC died August 24, 2021 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Windsor, N.C. on February 27, 1933 to the late Allcy Cowand and Mattie White Cowand, she was the widow of Maxton Marion Allcox. Sylvia worked as an office manager for a car dealership prior to retirement. Sylvia was athletic and played basketball in her younger years where she served as Captain of her High School team for two years. An avid golfer, she was Treasurer for Pine Lakes Golf Club. Sylvia also enjoyed gambling from time to time at Dover Downs. She is survived by a son, Richard “Rick” Allcox of Slidell, LA; three grandchildren, Kira Allcox, Keith Allcox, and Bryce Horton; five great-grandchildren, Lachlan, Hayvn, Blakely, Quinn and Finley; a special daughter-in-law, June Horton and adopted son-in-law Rick Horton; a host of nieces and nephews; and special friends of many years, Becky Lindsay and Dollie Summerour. She was predeceased by a son, Alan K. Allcox; a sister, Rebecca Cowand; three brothers, Marvin Cowand, Neal Cowand and Gary Cowand; and a great-grandchild, Tori Allcox. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021, at Twiford Memorial Chapel. A private family burial will take place in Chesapeake Memorial Cemetery, 512 Cedar Road, Chesapeake, VA 23322. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the family of Mrs. Allcox. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com. In lieu of flowers please send donations to coronavirus response fund for nurses at https://www.nursingworld.org/foundation/programs/coronavirus-response-fund/.
