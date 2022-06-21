Sylvia Elizabeth Simpson Snow, age 85, of Camden, NC died on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Currituck Health and Rehabilitation. Born in Elizabeth City, NC on July 2, 1936 to the late Asa Tom Simpson and Margaret Elizabeth Wallis Simpson, she was the widow of John Albert Snow. She was a Nurse by profession until retirement and was also a member of Sawyers Creek Baptist Church. She is survived by a son, Steven Snow (Dana); seven grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and four great great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death a daughter, Sylvia Darlene Snow; three sisters, Marie Williams, Lucy Wynne Gallop, and Margaret A. Cooper; and a brother, Asa Carroll Simpson. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at the Wallis Family Cemetery in Camden, NC. A visitation will be held on Wednesday evening from 7:00 – 8:30 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel. The family will greet friends at other times at her granddaughter’s home at 396A N. Highway 343, Camden, NC 27921. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Snow family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
