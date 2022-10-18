...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt,
turning northwest.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Officer Tanya Renee' Long, 56 of Elizabeth City, NC, answered her final call on Thursday, October 13, 2022, in the W. R. Winslow Rehabilitation Center, Elizabeth City, NC. Life Celebration Service will take place on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Melton Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Winfall, NC. A viewing will take place at the church on Wednesday, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a wake service beginning at 6:00 p.m. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: her loving parents, Irving and Betty Long of Hertford, NC; and a host of aunts, uncles. special relatives, cousins and friends. Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is serving the Long Family.
