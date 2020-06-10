Teresa Allen

Teresa Lancaster Allen
SHILOH - Deborah Ann Sanders Moss, age 68, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. Born in Mineral County, WV on September 24, 1951, she was the daughter of the late John Johnson Sanders and Mary Cathleen Powell Meadows. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Gary Sanders and Stephen Sanders.
Deborah retired after 20 years of dedicated work at Nash General Hospital. She enjoyed gardening and always had beautiful flowers in her yard. Deborah made a difference in the life of everyone who knew her and she leaves behind a tremendous legacy of life, love, and laughter.
Deborah leaves behind to cherish her memory, daughters, Allison Moss and fiance, Allen Bryant of Rocky Mount and Stephanie Williams and husband, Bradley, of Rocky Mount. She is also survived by grandchildren, Lilly Bryant and Collin Williams; brothers, Dennis "Bunny" Sanders and Carl Sanders; many nieces and nephews; and her fur baby, Cali.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Burial will follow the service at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. The family will receive friends and relatives on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 930 B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.