Teresa Ferguson

ELIZABETH CITY - Teresa Kay Williams Ferguson, age 84, of Elizabeth City, NC passed away at The Citadel in Elizabeth City, NC on Saturday, January 21, 2023.
Teresa was born in Arlington, TN on December 16, 1938 to the late Henry Hughes Williams and Veedie Mae Fowler Williams. She graduated from Bolton High School in Arlington, TN. She married Melvyn (Mel) L. Ferguson on March 1, 1964 and began traveling the world with him and the United States Coast Guard. She was a proud officer's wife and homemaker. They retired in Elizabeth City, NC. Teresa was a volunteer with the Family Research Society of Northeastern North Carolina for many years until they closed their doors in 2022.
She is survived by her husband Mel Ferguson; sister Kathryn Murphy formerly of Wichita Falls, TX; sons Greg Ferguson of Cedar Hill, Texas and Neil Ferguson of Raleigh, NC; daughter Holly Ferguson of Elizabeth City, NC; numerous nieces and nephews; and grandson and the love of her life, Brendan Williams Ferguson of Norfolk, VA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Harry Williams and Lee Williams, and sister Carolyn Williams Lemmon.
Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 has been assisting the Ferguson family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
