Terry Cooper

ELIZABETH CITY - Terry Edward Cooper, age 70, of Elizabeth City, NC died Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on March 23, 1951 to the late Miles Watson Cooper and Lucy Old Cooper, he was the husband of Marianne Johnson Cooper. After attending NC State University, his career started at Carolina Feed and Seed, and his love for the lawn and garden business grew from there. A member of Corinth Baptist Church, Terry served as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, and basketball coach. He was also a Mason and a member of the Pasquotank Ruritan Club. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, gardening, and softball in his younger years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Ashley Aydlett (Bryan), Jillian White (Jonathan), and Lindsay Shepherd (Michael), all of Elizabeth City, NC; a brother, Jack Cooper (Joan) of Elizabeth City, NC; a sister-in-law, Jean Cooper of Winston-Salem, NC; and five grandchildren, Hayleigh, Chase, Caleb, Drew, and Cameron. He was predeceased by a brother, Dr. Robert Cooper.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Corinth Baptist Church with Pastor Greg Carr officiating. A private burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Cooper family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Terry's name to The Multiple Sclerosis Society, 3101 Industrial Drive, Suite 210, Raleigh, NC 27609 or to Corinth Baptist Church, 1035 US-17 South, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com .
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.